Myisha Hines-Allen: The difference maker for women’s basketball

By Jordan Shim–

Heading into the 2017 season, junior forward Myisha Hines-Allen was expected to be a major contributor to women’s basketball success.

The New Jersey native enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign. Earning ACC Player of the Year honors and received All-American honors by College Sports Madness and espnW.

Entering 2016, Hine-Allen was tabbed as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year. With junior Mariya Moore and sophomore Asia Durr, Louisville should have taken the next step to challenge for a national championship.

Due to Durr’s scoring prowess, Hines-Allen has taken a back seat serving as the team’s second or at times their third option. Hines-Allen’s scoring has dropped off from 17.6 points per game last year to 12.9 this season. Had Hines-Allen built off of last season’s success, the dynamic inside-outside combination would have been trouble for any team to match up.

U of L has taken a step down from last season. They finished the regular season in the top 10 and entered the ACC tournament as the No. 2 seed. Inconsistency from the Cards places at No. 14 and are currently sit fifth in the ACC standings.

“There are spurts where we look really good,” Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said. “But we just have to work on consistency. We get good looks. We just need to continuing to work on knocking them down. If we can shoot 46 percent or higher, we have a chance to be in a lot of basketball games.”

Hines-Allen struggled offensively after returning from injury, shooting 9-of-25 in her past two games.

When U of L struggled to get baskets in the first half against North Carolina, Hines-Allen, despite her shooting woes, stepped up and carried the offense. In the first half, she scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds while rest of the team shot 8-of-26 from the field.

Hines-Allen recognizes the importance of her presence on the team, but she doesn’t focus much on herself. Instead, she focuses on what the team can do as a whole before looking ahead.

“We need to play hard for 40 minutes,” Hines-Allen said. “We have lapses on defense where we’re not doing what we need to do. And offensively we need to execute better.”

With a 19 point and 14 rebound performance against UNC, Hines-Allen could be back on track as the player she was last year. If the Cardinals are going to make a postseason run, they’ll need their reigning ACC Player of the Year to play like it.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal