Defend My Degree rally draws students and speakers statewide

Students from across Kentucky rallied at the Capitol today for higher education funding. Universities in attendance included Northern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Murray State University and University of Louisville.

“There’s a lot of problematic bills,” U of L junior, Robyn Anne Franklin said. “especially related to higher education and also to students like the transphobic bathroom bill.”

The rally began at 1p.m. and was led by Murray State’s SGA President, Clinton Combs.

Secretary of State Alison L. Grimes spoke first.

“Higher education is what puts Kentucky back on solid ground.” She said. “When they tell you to sit down, I hope you stand up.”

Jay Todd Richey, WKU’s student body president, described the lottery fund as a “piggy bank” for legislators and issued a call to arms

“15,000 students without the financial aid they need is unacceptable.” He said. “Let’s roll up or sleeves and fix it.”

Attorney Andy Beshear also spoke and said the solution to the wage gap, unemployment and job deficit was graduating more people from college. Beshear cited his successful lawsuits against Governor Matt Bevin’s budget cuts and that he doesn’t believe the cuts are finished.

“Sadly, for my friends at U of L some permanent damage may have been done.” He said, “That’s a black eye you did not deserve.”

Beshear is referring to the SACS accreditation problems U of L has been facing.

“The further you travel down into a structure through stronger it is to hold everything up above it,” U of L junior, Chris Bird said. “We keep doing our job. We ask you to do the same. I ask lawmakers to remember who they represent.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles encouraged the speakers present not to “point fingers” but instead to take action. Quarles asked the audience by a show of hands how many knew their representatives and challenged them to do so.

Senator David Givens announced that performance outcome funding discussion could come up this session.

“We should be rewarding excellence.” He said. “It’s a win, win, win.”

Helen Vickery, committee chair of WKU’s MyCampusToo, criticized budget cuts because it widens the differences between social classes. Vickery mentioned a reduction in Pell Grants offered to students.

“Higher education is not a market.” She said. “Anyone who sees it that way is corrupt in my book.”

Senator Max Wise spoke as both a legislator and an educator at University of Kentucky. Wise asked his students what he should talk about at the rally prior to the event. The topics ranged from higher education funding, job placement readiness, regulations and liberal arts being pushed to the background.

Wise talked about students who attend high school in Kentucky but may not think Kentucky higher education has “value” and decide to go out of state. He finds most of those individuals leave and tend not to return. He calls this effect the “brain drain”. Wise wants to promote the Universities Kentucky has to offer.

“I serve a very diverse socioeconomic area.” Wise said. “I have to look out for every student across Kentucky who wants to pursue higher education and we must keep the Powerball promise.”

The Powerball promise is a tradition, ended of Gov. Bevin, of sending money from the lottery to education funds. Sate Representative James Kay attempted to restore $40 million dollars to need-based college scholarship funds last year when Bevin vetoed the legislative session. Bevin has not made moves to restore the Powerball promise.

“In America today, student loan debt is a big business.” Kay said. “Students are delayed in buying homes, buying cars and starting families.”

Ryan Wiggins, an EKU student, asked legislators to invest in students. He spoke about program and degree suspensions at the university. In December, the school’s French degree and comparative humanities degrees were cut by the Board of Regents. Journalism, geography and horticulture programs are suspended. Bachelor’s and MBA programs could also be cut at the university. Staff are also being laid off.

“Higher education shouldn’t be a luck-of-the-draw privilege.” Wiggins said. “The Capitol needs to know we don’t approve of these cuts and the Powerball promise needs to be fulfilled.”

Liberian American, Sammy Dada is the first to go to college in his family. Now a junior at NKU, Dada says that he will be the first to graduate as well.

“I would not be able to share my story with you today if it had not been for need-based scholarships.” He said.

U of L SGA President Aaron Vance said he was pleased with the turnout for the rally.

“I hope the message resonates, I hope it really does sit well with people like the governor and everyone in both chambers as we continue to work to invest more in higher education and to attain the individual autonomy of our state schools.” He said.

Gov. Bevin was not present for the rally.

U of L student Carolecia Mobley saw a lack of representation at the rally.

“I would’ve liked to have heard more about the minority groups but overall I think it was a progressive thing to do for the community.” She said.

Following the end of the rally students met with legislators .