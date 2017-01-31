U of L states support for students, faculty and staff affected by travel ban

By Shelby Brown–

Interim Provost Dale Billingsley sent out an email this morning addressing students who may be concerned about Trump’s immigration ban.

“Our international students and employees, including those from the countries targeted in this executive order, are valuable members of the U of L community,” Billingsley said in his statement. “We treasure the unique experiences and talents that each student or employee brings to our family.”

Currently, Trump’s ban prevents citizens of Muslim-majority countries like Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days. The ban also bars refugees’ admittance for 120 days.

“To those students, faculty and staff who may be affected by this ban, we want to stress that we support you and will continue to do so regardless of the political and legal debates going on beyond our campus,” Billingsley said, citing U of L’s diversity mission statement.

Protests began at several U.S. airports after trump signed the order. On Jan. 28, federal judge Ann Donnelly granted an emergency stay to people who already landed or were in the air with valid visas as Trump’s order went into effect.

Last night, thousands gathered around the Muhammad Ali Center to participate in the ‘Rally For American Values.’ The event was organized by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

“As we work through this situation, we advise all our students, faculty and staff not to travel to the seven countries under the ban,” Billingsley said.

Questions can be directed to the Office of International Student and Scholar Services at 502-852-6604. Counselors are also going to be available for those affected by current events Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information can be found on U of L’s website or by calling 502-852-6585.