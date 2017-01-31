Thousands in Louisville denounce Trump’s immigration ban

By Richard Allen—

“This is America. This is our America, regardless of who’s in the oval office,” Kimberly Mohammed, a U.S. Army veteran who served during The War on Terror and volunteers with the Kentucky Refugee Ministries said. Her young daughter tugged on her pant leg, “this movement, it’s going to continue.”

Kimberly was one of over 5000 people that poured into the Muhammad Ali Center Monday night to support for those affected by the new presidential ban on specific Muslim-majority countries. The event, labeled “Rally for American Values,” was organized by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who criticized the ban. Fischer said the ban runs against the America we know and love, a seemingly universal sentiment in the tightly packed space. He also said Louisville police don’t arrest those charged with immigration violations, which was met with a roar of approval. Fischer did not, however, say Louisville would become a “sanctuary city.”

The cold night air was filled with chants of “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” and signs ranging from “Free hugs” to “Make racists scared again” and “We’re all immigrants.” The low temperature did little to impact turnout, as supporters were still arriving after the event ended. U of L Senior geography major Andrew Newton already showed his support for Muslim immigrants at an American Turkish Friendship Association event Saturday. To those on campus not involved in ongoing protests, Newton’s message was it’s about humanity.

“It’s not about ‘helping’ anyone, it’s about understanding that our humanity and mutual interests are all tied in together,” Newton said. “And if any one of us are oppressed, not one of us can live our true humanity.”

This protest joins many more carried out recently due to President Trump’s executive order last weekend. The order bans those from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for 90 days and suspends all refugee intake for 120 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely. The order has been met with harsh criticism from much of the international community and American public.

Featured Photo by Sarah Rohleder / The Louisville Cardinal