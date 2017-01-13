Belknap Farmers Market shuts down for 2017

By Briana Williams–

After nearly three years, the Belknap Farmer’s Market will close for at least the rest of the year.

The Sustainability Council started the Farmers Market initiative in Oct. 2014 and featured local produce, baked goods, snacks and homemade body and skin care products. The Farmers Market’s goal was not just to provide local goods, but also to promote healthy lifestyles to the U of L community.

The decision to shut down, made by U of L administration, was due to low attendance and participation. The market took place just outside the Ville Grill and Louisville Hall, but rarely saw attendance in large numbers.

Farmers Market Manager, Darlene Shircliff, and Associate Vice President of Business Services, Mark Watkins notified farmers and vendors of the market closing, expressing their disappointment. But Shircliff and Watkins were hopeful the market would return and that a break would “initiate some excitement and anticipation for future markets.”

The annual Holiday Bazaar will continue despite the shutdown because of the high number of attendees. 2016’s Holiday Bazaar was one of its most successful, seeing over 400 people walk through the event. Shircliff and Watkins hope the Spring Bazaar can continue as well, but no confirmation has been made yet.

The Gray Street Market will remain open, despite the Belknap market’s closing. Gray Street will begin again in May.

File Photo/ The Louisville Cardinal