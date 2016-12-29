Women’s basketball explodes in second half, defeat No. 25 Syracuse

By Dalton Ray–

After an eight-day layoff, the No. 8 women’s basketball team kicked-off conference play against No. 25 Syracuse. The Cardinals used a 36-point third quarter to propel themselves to a 91-76 win. The Cardinals trailed by 12 during the first half but outscored the Orange 55-38 during the second half.

Asia Durr led the way for Louisville after catching fire in the third quarter. Durr poured in 36 points and five rebounds. Mariya Moore is only the fourth player in U of L history to register a triple-double, with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Myisha Hines-Allen nearly registered a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse’s Alexis Peterson scored 31 points and dished out nine assists. Brittney Sykes added 20 points and 10 assists.

22 percent

That was U of L’s shooting percentage during the first quarter, going 4-of-18 from the floor. Syracuse took advantage of the poor shooting from Louisville and quickly opened up a 22-10 lead after the first.

On top of shooting under 25 percent, Louisville turned the ball over seven times. The Syracuse press forced multiple pick-ups while advancing the ball, which caused U of L to hurry their half-court offense. Once U of L got the ball up court, the Orange defense gave Louisville headaches by swarming the ball.

Saved by the line

In the first half, not too much went the way Jeff Walz planned. Trailing by as much as 12, Louisville stayed in the game through the free throw line. Through 20 minutes, the Cardinals hit 11-of-12 free throws. The charity stripe served Louisville well but it didn’t make up for everything.

The U of L defense allowed multiple open shots and Syracuse didn’t waste their chances. The Orange didn’t hesitate to pull shots from deep as they shot over the Cardinal defense the entire first half. SU knocked down 8-of-19 3-pointers, 42 percent.

At the break, U of L cut the lead to seven and scored the final five points of the half. Trailing 40-33, Mariya Moore led Louisville in scoring.

20 points in six minutes

All memories of lack-luster first half were quickly erased within minutes. Scoring 33 points in 20 minutes of play, the Cards walked out of the tunnel with a new focus. Six minutes into the third quarter and U of L pulled off a 22-2 run to take a 55-42 lead.

The Cardinals started the half shooting 8-for-11 while Syracuse hit 1-of-7. Failing to knock down a three in the first half, Durr caught fire quickly and buried three in the third. Louisville extended their third quarter run to 35-6 before they flamed out. Pushing the lead to 20 points, the Orange ended the quarter on a 13-3 run, bringing the score after three to 69-59.

The Asia Durr show

No one must have told Durr that she didn’t make a field goal in the first half, because that didn’t stop her from shooting. Recording her only two points at the free throw line, Durr shined during the second half.

Starting 0-for-5 in the first 20 minutes, Durr made her next 10-of-13 in the second half. The high-scoring sophomore drained 7-of-9 threes in the final 20 minutes. Her play sparked the Louisville comeback and held off Syracuse’s comeback attempt.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal