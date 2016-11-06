Women’s basketball starts season at No. 5 By Dalton Ray– Coach Jeff Walz has created a powerhouse... Posted November 6, 2016

Men’s basketball looking for new contributors By Dalton Ray– After losing their top three contributors, Louisville... Posted November 6, 2016

BC Eagles are no match for the high-flying Cardinals By Beau Kilpatrick— The No. 7 Louisville Cardinals travelled to... Posted November 5, 2016

Paid parking options leave students stuck By Chris Acree– Driving and parking on and around campus... Posted November 4, 2016

Men’s soccer host ACC Quarterfinal in midseason rematch with Virginia By Jordan Shim– The No. 10 Louisville men’s soccer team... Posted November 4, 2016

Clinton emails return weeks before election By Ryan Hiles– Hillary Clinton’s private email controversy is the... Posted November 4, 2016