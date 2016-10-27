- Louisville fans need to accept what happened in Minardi
Women’s soccer season ends with 2-1 loss to Virginia
By Jordan Shim-
The Louisville women’s soccer team was defeated by No. 7 Virginia 2-1 in their season finale at Lynn Stadium on Thursday night.
U of L finished 7-7-4 (2-5-3 ACC) while Virginia improved to 13-3-2 (6-2-2 ACC). Alison Price’s goal gave the Cards a chance, but goals by Alexis Shaffer and Veronica Latsko on either side of halftime handed the Cards their fifth loss in seven games, going winless in that stretch.
“I don’t think anything went wrong,” Louisville head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes said. “It’s the top teams in the country. You’re playing No. 6, 7, 9, 10, 14 and 15 (in the ACC). That’s a death wish.”
This match was a must win for the Cards. A win against the Cavaliers would have meant they amassed 12 points, enough to jump to eighth in the ACC standings, therefore qualifying for the conference tournament. However, NC State, who are currently eighth in the standings, would have to drop points in their match against Pittsburgh otherwise, a win is irrelevant.
“To play against one of the top teams in the country, and need to win is a tough task,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “With that being said, I thought we played well. And to even still have a chance in the waning minutes of the game to potentially tie the game speaks about our character.”
The game had a slow start as the first shot on goal did not come until the 33rd minute. However, the first chance of the match went to Louisville in the 17th minute. A cross sent in by Niamh Nelson sailed over Kaela Dickerman. Brooklynn Rivers was on the back end to slot the ball past Virginia goalkeeper Morgan Stearns, but the linesman had his flag raised for offside.
Set piece defending was an area U of L had trouble all with all season, and Virginia took advantage to open the scoring in the 33rd minute. After Shaffer had sent a cross into the box, the ensuing shot hit a Louisville defender’s arm, and the referee pointed to the spot. Shaffer stepped up to take the spot-kick. Her shot to the right was too fast for Louisville goalkeeper Taylor Bucklin, who could only watch as the ball hit the back of the net. It was her 11th goal of the season.
The Cards came close to the equalizer in the 42nd minute. Brooklynn Rivers flicked a cross central where Price headed to the left post, but Stearns’ fingertip save preserved the lead.
Virginia doubled the advantage in the 55th minute. Alissa Gorzak found space on the right flank and ran into the box. She passed to Latsko, who finished from close range for her eighth goal of the season.
Louisville pulled one back in the 69th minute. A header by Price from close range beat Stearns, but a Virginia defender was able to clear. The linesman gave the goal to the Cards as the entirety of the ball had crossed the line before the clearance.
The equalizer almost came for the Cards in the 87th minute. Arianna Ferraro curled a cross into the box. The bend allowed Rivers a free shot on goal, but she whiffed on the strike and Stearns was able to fall on top of it. Virginia kept possession in the waning moments of the game to secure the victory.
Despite a disappointing finish, Ferguson-Dayes is proud of what her team was able to accomplish and is optimistic about the future.
Virginia finished the game with a 9-6 shot advantage. Shaffer and Price led the way with a game-high two shots.
“I love this group,” Ferguson-Dayes said. “I think we have an unbelievable amount of potential. From day one, I’ve really enjoyed coaching them. They’re selfless. They’re coachable. They crave information, so I’ll be shocked if they’re not in the office on Monday wanting to know what we’re doing next.”
That is the end of the 2016 season for the women’s team. They will be working in preparation for a successful campaign in 2017.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal