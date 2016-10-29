Red flags raised in comeback win against Virginia

By Dalton Ray–

Fifth-ranked Louisville needed a game-winning drive to defeat unranked Virginia on the road. Lamar Jackson led a gutsy final drive and threw a 29 yard strike to Jaylen Smith for the go-ahead score. Capping off a 75-yard drive with 13 seconds remaining, U of L avoided a huge upset 32-25.

Jackson totaled 451 yards and four touchdowns. Jamari Staples and Cole Hikutini both had big games, the pair hauled in 13 catches and over 200 yards between the two.

Getting down early realy hurt the Cardinals and U of L couldn’t get out of their own way after that. At the half, Virginia led 10-7 and Louisville had six drops, allowed three sacks and went 1-for-6 on third down.

Louisville used a big fourth quarter to get the win as they scored 18 of their 32 in the final quarter. Scoring 17 unanswered, Virginia responded with a touchdown with just over a minute left. The converted two-point conversion gave Virginia a 25-24 lead before Jackson marched the Cradinals down the field.

Jaire Alexander picked off UVA quarterback Kurt Benkert twice and had six tackles. Virginia won the match-up in getting to the QB as the Cavaliers brought down Jackon five times while Benkert hit the deck only once.

Of Louisville’ final five drives, four ended with a score with three being touchdowns. The Cavs had one touchdown, two punts, an interception and were sacked on the final play of the game. Finishing the game strong rewarded the Cardinals with a victory.

Jackson showing his heart again

Just like against Clemson, Jackson put everything on the line in order to win the game. Faced with three-fourths of the field in front of his offense, Jackson didn’t flinch in the face of pressure.

Jackson showed that if he couldn’t get the ball down the field through the air, he would lower his shoulder and get it onthe ground. Taking big shots from defenders, Jackson seemed to embrace it as the wire-thin gunslinger jumped right back up after each blow.

After bouncing around defenders, Jackson took the shotgun snap, took one drop-step and lofted a ball right to Smith to silence the crowd.

First quarter miscues

To start the game, Louisville couldn’t get out of their own way. Starting their first drive inside their own 15 yard line, James Quick dropped two would-be touchdown passes. UVA fielded a punt around the 50 and took it into the redzone, the Cavs capped the drive with a field goal.

The next drive, two big plays gave the Cards a scoring threat. But back-to-back dropped passes from Quick and Seth Dawkins swanderd their chance.

Jackson found Jamari Staples on a contested strike and U of L had life. The next offensive possession, an uncertain hand-off on a zone read led to a fumble. UVA responded with a touchdown strike.

In the first seven games of the year, Louisville has a +84 scoring differential. The Cards trailed 10-7 after the first 15 minutes.

Louisville’s kyptonite has been found

Petrino and his 2016 team is tabbed as one of the most exciting teams in the nation. Averaging over 50 points a game, totaling over 4600 yards and a defense that takes the ball away, it’s easy to see why.

So, what’s the recipe for stopping the flash of the Cardinals? Ball control.

First brought to light in the Duke game, there is now a set blueprint to defeat U of L. To stop Louisville, teams need to have a slow grind on offense and protect the ball. Keep the Cardinals’ defense on the field and force them to make big stops.

Todd Grantham’s defense relies on turnovers and has trouble stopping teams man-for-man. Getting into managable third down situations puts even more pressure on the defense. One missed tackle, bad pursuit or non-domiant tackle means the offense can convert.

Jackson doesn’t handle this type of situation ideally. The Heisman front-runner starts to press and force the action when the defense is on the field for extended possessions.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal