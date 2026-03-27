By Josie Simpson

The University of Louisville is taking steps to protect domestic violence victims and prevent abuse.

On March 26, the Brandeis School of Law announced plans to establish the Mary Byron Center and Endowed Chair in Intimate Partner Violence.

Honoring the killing of a Louisville resident, the initiative will focus on research, education and policy address intimate partner violence.

University leaders, local officials and community advocates gathered to share the impact of Mary Byron’s story and celebrate the university’s new role in addressing intimate partner violence nationwide.

Creation of the VINE System

Mary Byron was murdered on her 21st birthday, Dec. 6, 1993, by a former boyfriend who had been released from jail without her knowledge.

“Mary’s story is horrific, but it is all too common,” said Dean Melanie B. Jacobs of the Brandeis School of Law.

On average, 24 people per minute experience physical violence, rape or stalking by an intimate partner – more than 12 million people each year.

After Byron’s death, Louisville became the first city in the country to implement the Victim Information and Notification Everyday system. This system alerts victims when an offender is released from custody.

VINE was developed by Mike Davis and Yung Nguyen after the two saw Pat Byron, Mary’s mother, on the news a few days after her murder.

“Something was unique about this case, and what I believe was unique was the response. It wasn’t the tragedy; it was the response that was unique,” said Davis.

Mary Byron’s Lasting Impact

The Mary Byron Project, established in 2000, continued that uniqueness through advocacy, funding and national leadership in violence prevention efforts.

University of Louisville President Gerry Bradley said the endowed chair represents a crucial investment to address intimate partner violence through education and policy.

“Intimate partner violence and sexual assault are not private matters,” Bradley said. “They are public safety issues, public health issues, legal issues and moral issues that touch every community.”

The new chair and accompanying center will take an interdisciplinary approach, bringing together experts from law, social work, medicine, education and other fields to better understand and prevent abuse.

The initiative will also expand hands-on learning opportunities for students, including work through programs like the Ackerson Law Clinic, which assists survivors seeking protective orders.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the initiative critical and personal. He registered into the VINE system after surviving a violent crime.

“My inbox provides me with assurances and some level of comfort,” Greenberg said. “It helps me plan my life today and for the future.”

Greenberg stated intimate partner violence requires collaboration across multiple sectors, including law enforcement, legal professionals, social workers and community organizations.

U of L’s Drive for Change

The Mary Byron endowed chair aims to build on decades of progress and address the root causes of violence.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have,” Mary Byron Project Executive Director Marcia Roth, said. “We are not only supporting survivors; we are transforming the systems they rely on.”

With the new chair and center, the University of Louisville hopes to position itself as a national leader in combating intimate partner violence while ensuring Mary Byron’s legacy continues to drive change.