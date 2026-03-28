By Jaylin Buchanan

University of Louisville students are stepping up to fight food insecurity in Louisville.

On Feb 1, Nourish the Ville, a student-led food bank initiative, began collecting non-perishable food items around campus for neighborhoods in west Louisville. A primary focus has been placed on areas such as Portland and Shawnee, which face prominent food insecurities.

Nourish the Ville aims to collect approximately 1,200 non-perishable items to help feed around 100 families.

Focus Ministries and Dare to Care Food Bank will handle the distribution with U of L’s permanent student pantry, Cardinal Cupboard, providing additional support if needed.

Nourish the Ville’s main partner is Kroger Zero Hunger Zero Waste Scholars, an organization that supports student-led projects aimed at reducing food waste.

However, several student organizations have joined the effort as well. These include the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Black Business Society, Society of Porter Scholars, National Society of Black Engineers, National Council of Negro Women, Kent School Student Association and the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

Through social media and flyers posted across campus, organizers are encouraging students to get involved. Donations can be dropped off at the Center for Belonging, Acceptance and Equality and the Ekstrom Library through April 1.

The distribution to west Louisville communities will begin on April 4.