By Braden Reigel

On March 28, 2024, Pat Kelsey was named head coach of the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team, signing a five-year contract running through the 2028-29 season.

Replacing Kenny Payne after an abysmal twelve wins in two seasons, the former Colonial Athletic Association coach had the monumental task of rebuilding the premium division one ball club to its former glory.

Thus, the “ReviVille” began.

“Obviously, winning a national championship at Louisville is the standard that has been set here for a long, long time,” Kelsey said at a press conference during the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. “Our goal is to strive to have the number one culture in the country.”

Two years later, the question now stands: Has Pat Kelsey actually revived Louisville basketball?

From a simple win-to-loss ratio comparison, the answer is a resounding yes. The past two seasons, Kelsey has compiled over 47 wins and only 15 losses, reaching ACC championship runner-ups and making the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Attendance at home games has bounced back, rising from its nearly 11,000 per game to between 14 and 16,000.

Not to mention, he has done amazing in the transfer portal. He pulled in sharpshooter Isaac McKneely, jack of all trades Ryan Conwell and top-pick freshman Mikel Brown Jr. in a top-tier transfer portal class.

However, when looking at the quality of the team’s wins and the reasons for their losses, another narrative comes to mind.

Louisville has consistently struggled, showing a manner of inconsistency that is leaving fans frustrated. Among those fans are many U of L students.

“I think Pat Kelsey has done a lot more talking than coaching,” said Dom Sitek, a senior at U of L, about Kelsey’s performance and recent responses during press interviews. “The results have not really shown for the program that Louisville is… I don’t have full confidence in him to lead us where we need to be.”

Another student, Noah Adou, had similar comments. He found this season underwhelming.

“We just haven’t been up to par with the energy that was brought when Pat Kelsey arrived,” Adou said, “We dropped out of the top 25, that was sad to see. I think that game against Arkansas really proved what the season was gonna be like to be honest.”

The overall opinion on Kelsey doesn’t seem to be a knock on his character or ability, rather the issue lies in the team’s inconsistency.

Students are hopeful the next season will prove better, and there is still much more to see in tournament play. Despite this, fans are concerned if the “ReviVille” will actually happen to the degree they have been hoping for.