The Louisville men’s basketball team played their final game of the season in the YUM! Center March 3. Despite missing leading scorer Mikel Brown Jr., the Cardinals pulled out a resounding 77-62 victory over Syracuse.
Sananda Fru shoots a three point shot during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Ryan Conwell drives the ball during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Kobe Rodgers passes the ball during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Vangelis Zougris blocks a dunk during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Ryan Conwell drives the ball during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
J’Vonne Hadley lays up the ball during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Reverse layup by Sananda Fru during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Ryan Conwell celebrates his made three point shot during the game between Louisville and Syracuse at the KFC Yum! Center on March 3, 2026. (Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)