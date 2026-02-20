By Lily Gordon

My name is Lily Gordon, and I am running to be your next SGA services vice president.

During my time here at the University of Louisville, I served as a representative of the freshman council, was elected to be one of the College of Arts & Sciences senators both my sophomore and junior years and was awarded 2024-25 senator of the year for both the council and SGA. I served as a representative of the SGA Service Committee both years as senator and worked closely with different service vice presidents.

This year, I listened to my fellow Cards, heard the issues that they feel need to be addressed and brought them up to our current SVP to get them worked on. Students should be heard and have a say about their services on campus.

My platforms revolve around dining, housing, parking, campus safety, hosting monthly events and holding open office hours.

I cannot promise anything, but this is what I would love to improve if you elect me as your next SVP.

Dining

I believe that we need better meal swipe options on campus.

We need to expand dining hours for the PODs and Louie’s Corner. That way, students don’t have to choose between either being late to class or wasting their meal swipes and flex points by ordering food they thought they would have time to get before class.

The students on the HSC only have two dining options. They close early, which is not good for students who stay late.

Housing

Many students get matched together using forms housing makes them fill out. They spend time trying to match students together based on both sets of answers.

This puts a lot of stress on both the housing staff and students who are assigned a random roommate. Many students end up changing rooms because they don’t get along.

When working with housing, I would propose a different roommate matching system. It would allow students to pick out their own roommate, and they would get to see a percentage of how well they matched.

This would reduce the amount of stress that random roommate assignments cause for both students and housing staff.

Campus Safety

When it comes to the safety of the students here on campus, it is good, but could be improved.

The Card Cruiser could reasonably find a way to allow students to track the cruiser picking them up. Instead students often wait around and call back to see how close they are, which puts them at the back of the line.

There are students who rely on the elevators every day to get to class, so I will work with campus to keep them up to code.

I will also reach out to Physical Plant to come up with better safety plans for bad weather.

Monthly Events & Open Office Hours

Every month I plan to host at least one event around campus to get the student body’s feedback. I want students to feel like they can come talk to me about any issues they may have about campus.

Having open office hours will allow students to come to me one-on-one and feel comfortable talking to me, making their voices heard and helping our community.

I encourage you to vote Lily Gordon for SVP so we can work together on building a better U of L.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me through my Instagram account @lily4svp.

Photo Courtesy / Hayden Greer