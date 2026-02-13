By Cameron Austin

University of Louisville student leader Cameron Austin has officially announced his candidacy for SGA Services Vice President. His platform focuses on student advocacy, campus safety, accessibility and strengthening student engagement across campus.

Austin currently serves as associate director for campus outreach within SGA and has built his leadership around one core principle: listening first. Throughout his time in student leadership, he has worked directly with organizations, first-generation students, campus ministries and student advocates to better understand the everyday needs of U of L students.

“My campaign isn’t about titles, it’s about service,” Austin said. “I want to make sure every student feels heard, supported and represented.”

Platform One: Student-Centered Services & Organizational Support

Austin’s first platform focuses on strengthening the connection between SGA and student organizations. He plans to improve communication between student groups and SGA, streamline access to funding and resources and host collaborative workshops that equip student leaders with tools to grow their organizations effectively.

He believes student organizations are the heartbeat of campus culture and wants to ensure they feel supported, valued and empowered.

Platform Two: Campus Safety & Accessibility

Safety and accessibility are at the forefront of Austin’s campaign. He has pledged to advocate for additional emergency call stations across campus to ensure students feel secure walking at any time of day.

Austin also plans to work alongside university administration to identify accessibility gaps and promote solutions that make campus more inclusive for all students.

“Every student deserves to feel safe on their own campus,” Austin said. “Safety and accessibility are not luxuries; they are necessities.”

Platform Three: Transparent Communication & Student Voice

Austin’s third pillar emphasizes transparency and student feedback. Over the next several weeks, he plans to host listening sessions and meet directly with students to gather concerns, ideas and suggestions.

He is committed to consistent updates, clear communication and making SGA more visible and approachable.

“I don’t want to assume I know what students need,” Austin explained. “I want to hear it directly from them.”

A Leadership Style Rooted in Service

Beyond policy, Austin’s campaign highlights his character-driven approach to leadership. Known for his strong faith and servant leadership mindset, he emphasizes integrity, accountability and collaboration.

With experience in campus outreach, peer mentorship, student advisory roles and ministry leadership, Austin says he is prepared to bring fresh ideas and a student-first perspective to the Services Vice President role.

As election season approaches, Austin encourages students to engage, ask questions and share their concerns.

“This campaign is bigger than me,” he said. “It’s about building a campus where every student feels safe, supported and empowered to succeed.”

Photo Courtesy / Cameron Austin