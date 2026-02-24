By Logan Weaver

Powerful. Inspirational. Fulfilling. Rewarding. All words used by dancer Renee Schleuterman to describe raiseRED’s 13th annual dance marathon held in the Student Activities Center on Feb. 21.

“raiseRED allowed me to connect with children and families who are directly affected by cancer and blood disorders, and see the impact of this organization’s mission firsthand.”

raiseRED is the University of Louisville’s largest student-run philanthropic organization. It fundraises year-round, culminating in a high-energy dance marathon. Over $5.7 million has been raised in the last 13 years, with all proceeds directly supporting the University of Louisville’s cancer research program and the Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

Dancing the day away

For over a decade, the dance marathon lasted 18 hours, prompting students to push their physical limits in solidarity with families affected by cancer and blood disorders. However, this year, the organization chose to shift the event’s length to 12 hours.

This decision was made to increase accessibility for the student body; rather than staying up all night for an emotionally and physically taxing marathon, dancers focused their efforts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This shift allowed participants to reach out to potential donors during peak hours of the day, maximizing their fundraising impact compared to the previous overnight format.

In response to this shift, raiseRED’s University Outreach Coordinator, Olivia Cecil, said, “We decided to make this switch as a united front, and we could not be more proud of the dancer experience we provided this year.”

Throughout the marathon, staff lead dancers through a curated series of ceremonies designed to ignite excitement and inspire last-minute fundraising. While the schedule is packed with activities like a scavenger hunt, silent disco and dodgeball, the event’s core is found in its connection to the cause. This is most evident during Honor Hour and the multiple presentations given by families who have been personally impacted by pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

Shining a light on lost heroes

For many participants, these moments provide the answer to the organization’s central question: “Why do I dance?”

During Honor Hour, the room falls silent as dancers and staff reflect on “lost heroes.” A slideshow of these individuals plays over a series of group activities like Shine a Light, where a list of experiences is read aloud; dancers “shine a light” with their phones if they have shared that experience, creating a powerful, visible connection between participants.

Dancers also heard from three physicians from the University of Louisville School of Medicine: Dr. Ashok Rak, Dr. Kyle Brothers and Dr. Michael Ferguson. They spoke on the direct impact of these funds on pediatric cancer research at the university.

The University of Louisville is one of over 400 campuses nationwide that hold a dance marathon, contributing to more than $400 million raised by student-led movements across the country. At each marathon, there is one key factor: the line dance.

In 45-minute shifts, dancers come together to learn a four-minute choreographed routine set to a soundtrack of popular hits. The dance concludes with a final turn and a point toward the stage, the signal for the executive board to reveal the fundraising total.

This year, that total reached an incredible $471,888.95, marking another year of dedication to the children and families of Louisville. While the dancing has stopped and students have returned to their everyday lives, the organization continues to raise money and support local families, pushing toward a higher goal each year.

Photo courtesy / raiseRed