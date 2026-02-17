By Talia Trotter

Generative AI has been taking over recently. It sometimes seems that everywhere you turn, you read about or see AI being used.

Many organizations have put out policies about the use of AI and what is allowed. While U of L does not have a university-wide policy​ for or against AI, they recommend that professors include their own AI policy in their syllabi.

Additionally, a report from the U of L AI Committee noted, “Students should assume that in the absence of a policy on the syllabus, the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to complete an assignment or exam is prohibited. Unauthorized use of AI shall be treated similarly to unauthorized assistance and/or plagiarism and is subject to Dean’s discipline.”

In my experience, most professors have included a policy stating they do not allow the use of AI in their class.

Generative AI, however, does not solely involve students. AI-based software and platforms are also becoming more widely available to professors.

One example is a platform called Packback. Packback was originally founded as a textbook rental service and shifted to using AI in 2016.

Now, the platform hosts class discussion forums, which are graded by an AI algorithm. Posts written by students earn “curiosity scores” determined by AI, and students must earn a certain score in order to receive full credit. Rather than the professor reading all of the student posts and manually grading a discussion or assignment, grades are automatically uploaded from Packback to Blackboard.

If students are expected not to use AI to complete their work, why should we be forced into using a platform where we are graded by an algorithm rather than our professor? It is hypocritical to tell your students they will receive a zero on their work for the use of AI, while allowing AI to grade your students’ work for you.

Yes, students should complete their work on their own and without the use of generative AI. But professors should also provide challenging assignments and feedback on a student’s work.

Platforms such as Packback encourage students to do the bare minimum to receive the score they need. They also limit real feedback from professors, which will not help students to learn or grow.

Overall, if students are not allowed to use AI in their U of L courses, professors should not be using AI either.

Talia Trotter is a senior communication student enrolled online at the University of Louisville.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal