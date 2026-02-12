By Jai’Michael Anderson

Effective March 31, Lee Gil will step down as vice president of access and opportunity, U of L President Gerry Bradley announced Feb. 11. Douglas Craddock will temporarily take his position.

In an email announcing the change, President Bradley honored Gill for his role in U of L’s removal of DEI programs following the passage of HB4. Bradley said Gill helped the university prioritize inclusion “for all,” while implementing the bill.

“Under Lee’s direction, UofL’s new Office of Access and Opportunity has provided a sustainable infrastructure to incorporate access and belonging efforts into the campus culture,” wrote Bradley in the announcement.

Lee arrived at U of L as the vice president of institutional equity. His title was changed after the passage of HB4, now KRS 164.2894-2899. With around 30 years of experience in the field, Lee is nationally recognized for boosting diversity and inclusion programs.

At U of L, he increased collaboration between the university and community partners like the NAACP, Americana World Community Center and Asia Institute Crane House. President Bradley says Gill’s leadership helped the university earn multiple awards from Academia magazine’s Higher Education Excellence in Diversity.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal