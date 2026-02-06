Students participated in one of the university’s largest displays of culture at the 24th International Fashion Show on Jan. 30. Hosted by the Student Activities Board, attendees and participants stepped into an enchanted forest to witness a variety of cultural styles and performances.
Asia, North America/Europe, Africa and Latin America were the represented regions.
Jazmin Martinez represents Latin America at the 24th International Fashion Show, Jan. 30, 2026. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)
Students represent Africa at the 24th International Fashion Show. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)
Carmen Espinoza Sissoko represents Latin America at the 24th International Fashion Show. “Abolish ICE” is written on her back, Jan 30, 2026. (Photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal)