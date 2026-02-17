By Jasmine Reeves

For many college students, the transition from high school to higher education brings new opportunities and unexpected challenges.

Mason Hillard, a first-year college student studying business, said adjusting to the academic structure has been one of the biggest changes since graduating high school. Compared to high school, Hillard said college requires greater responsibility and stricter time management.

“The schedule is a lot different from high school,” Hillard said.” You cannot miss a test or retake it, and waking up at 8 a.m. is harder than it was before.”

Despite the adjustment, Hillard said his college experience has been positive so far. He said learning how to manage his time has been one of his biggest accomplishments. Hillard works as a server and said balancing academics with work responsibilities has pushed him to become more organized.

“I am most proud of my grades and managing my time,” Hillard said. “Being able to finish my assignments before work has been really important.”

Senior Isabelle Croft, an exercise physiology major at the University of Louisville, said her college experience has changed over time. She described earlier years as challenging due to the academic workload and balancing multiple responsibilities, but said her current experience has been more manageable.

“College has been good, but it has been difficult,” Croft said. “The workload compared to high school is quite different. You cannot get lazy because assignments are worth a lot more.”

Croft credited U of L’s academic support systems for helping her manage demanding coursework. She said her athletic academic advisor, tutoring services and faculty within the Health and Sport Sciences department played a significant role in her success.

“They really helped me map out my future and get through some of the harder classes,” Croft said.

Through her time at the university, Croft said she discovered career opportunities within her field that she had not previously considered. She now plans to continue her education through a one-year master’s program at U of L following graduation.

“I did not even know this was a job option until I got here,” Croft said. “U of L helped educate me on what I could actually do with my major.”

Both students said incoming first-year students are often unprepared for the academic rigor of college and the responsibility that comes with managing their own schedules. While their experiences differ by class standing, Hillard and Croft agreed that time management and using campus resources are essential to success.

As Hillard continues his first year and Croft prepares for graduation, both said they hope to take lasting lessons from their time at U of L that extend beyond the classroom.

Photo by Sara Montoya / The Louisville Cardinal