By Jai’Michael Anderson

The University of Louisville campus will be closed for a third day due to hazardous conditions caused by the winter storm. A university-wide email from Provost Katie Cardarelli announced that classes and offices will be remote on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Though Cardarelli says street, sidewalk and parking lot conditions on campus have improved, conditions remain too hazardous for normal operations.

All on-campus activities have been cancelled, and top floors of university garages remain closed. Safety escorts will also remain unavailable on Wednesday.

The Ville Grill will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Updated information about hours of operations across campus can be found here.