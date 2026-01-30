By Destiny Cater

On Saturday mornings, the Miracle League of Louisville field comes alive with applause, laughter and the huffing and puffing of University of Louisville Baseball players chasing kids to first base.

At Fern Creek Park, the game looks familiar, but the purpose goes beyond wins or losses.

The Miracle League provides a fully inclusive baseball experience for children with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities. This league uses a specially designed flat, barrier-free rubberized field. It allows athletes using wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility aids to move safely and easily.

For Director Andrea Witten, the inclusive environment is what makes the Miracle League special.

“Everyone should get the chance to have fun on the ball field,” Witten said.

Inclusive fun with U of L Baseball

Every player bats. Every player scores. No one strikes out. Success is built into the game, ensuring every athlete leaves the field feeling like a winner. Volunteers and on-field buddies help as needed, making sure ability never limits participation.

A long-standing partnership with U of L Baseball has strengthened this environment. For more than a decade, Cardinal players have volunteered as on-field buddies and shared the experience with the athletes.

Not many college players get to work with individuals with disabilities, but the bond is genuine. Witten says the baseball players commit fully: cheering, signing hats and building relationships that extend beyond the field.

More than a game

Each year, Miracle League athletes are invited to Jim Patterson Stadium for events supported by Shriners Children’s and Kosair for Kids. More than 150 athletes and their families participate, receiving t-shirts, medals and a chance to play on a collegiate field.

The events also serve as fundraisers and awareness opportunities for the league and its community partners.

For families, the Miracle League offers more than a recreation, it provides a sense of belonging. Witten said many parents rarely get the chance to watch their child participate in sports without concern. At the Miracle League, kids are treated like any other athlete, with no labels or expectations beyond having fun.

That experience resonates with Crystal Benson, whose 13-year-old son Christian has played in the league for nearly five years. On the autism spectrum, Christian looks forward to game days with his U of L buddy.

“The Miracle League has been a consistent sport we can count on every fall and spring,” Benson said.

She first learned about the league on social media and quickly saw its impact not just on her son, but within the community. Watching the U of L baseball players support the athletes has been especially meaningful for Benson.

Volunteers welcome to help young athletes

The Miracle League of Louisville currently serves about 145 athletes each season across 12 teams. Games are played from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday, filling Fern Creek Park with energy and noise.

Participation continues to grow, but volunteer support remains a challenge, especially finding groups willing to commit for the full day. Witten says once volunteers experience a game, many return.

Looking ahead, Witten hopes to expand the league’s facilities with a second field and additional accessible features, including a splash pad designed for children and families of all abilities.

As the league grows, its mission stays the same: to create a space where kids can play baseball, feel included and simply be kids. On Saturdays at Fern Creek Park, that mission plays out one inning at a time.

Photo courtesy / Crystal Benson