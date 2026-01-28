By Josie Simpson

The University of Louisville campus activities are back in session for the first time since Friday, Jan. 23.

Due to hazardous conditions caused by the snow storm, campus has been shut down for the past four days.

Provost Katie Cardarelli announced that all in-person activities will resume. This includes in-person instruction, on-campus activities, Campus Safety Escorts, university offices, operations, hospitals, clinics and dining.

The top levels of university parking garages have also reopened. Cardarelli requests that everyone who parks there move their vehicle as soon as possible.

Though Cardarelli states substantial progress has been made on roads, sidewalks and parking lots surrounding campus, she asks that people to use caution traveling to and from campus.