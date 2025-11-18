By Logan Weaver

For Soozie Eastman, founder and president of 502Film and the Louisville Film Office, following a pre-determined path in life has never been an option. From creating her own major at the University of Louisville to redefining Louisville’s film landscape, she has found her greatest fulfillment in boldly creating her own destiny.

As a child, Eastman was always told by her parents that “You do not have to do what we do, but you do have to do what you love.” That piece of advice became the backbone of her professional journey. It gave her the confidence to take risks early and trust the passion that would lead her to the work she was meant to do.

Film studies take Eastman across the country

With this mindset came even bigger dreams. To start off her college career, Eastman took her studies to New York, a city closely associated with bold ambition and boundless opportunity. She ultimately returned to Louisville to finish her bachelor’s degree.

To Eastman, this move allowed her to step back and fully realize who she is and what she wants to be, all within the safety of the familiar U of L campus.

Here, she enrolled in the Liberal Studies program, allowing her to blend multiple disciplines into a single major. Eastman explains that the program allows people who think a little outside the box to create their own degree programs. This philosophy is very much in step with who she has been her entire life.

After finishing her bachelor’s degree, Eastman took a film producer’s ultimate leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles. Over the next 15 years, she honed her craft, earning a master’s degree at Chapman University. She worked on gaining experience with industry leaders such as Michael Ovitz, former president of ABC Disney, and the writers of Modern Family.

“At that point, I realized I was helping a whole bunch of other people realize their dreams, but I wasn’t necessarily allowing my voice to be heard,” said Eastman. “I had started developing ideas for a documentary I was interested in making, which became the launching point for shooting my own project—a journey that ultimately led me back to Louisville because of our film tax incentive.”

Return to Louisville

Eastman intended to remain in Louisville for just a few months to shoot her feature directorial debut, Overload: America’s Toxic Love Story. Yet, the authenticity and camaraderie she discovered in the local creative community cemented her decision to stay.

Shortly after her return, former mayor Greg Fischer asked Soozie to help start the Louisville Film Office, one of the first entities tasked with attracting production to the area.

With roles at the Louisville Film Office, 502Film and the Kentucky Film Leadership Council, Eastman’s days are filled with guiding local filmmakers to shaping state-wide policy.

Through 502Film, Eastman has worked to ensure that Louisville’s creative community thrives from within. The organization runs production assistant workshops and free community classes, aspiring filmmakers are taught the skills to bring their own projects to life.

“It’s not just about productions coming in and spending their dollars here,” Eastman said. “It’s also about growing our own storytellers and artists from right within our community, so they don’t have to leave to get their films made.”

Future plans

Looking ahead, Eastman envisions a Louisville where filmmakers can succeed without leaving their hometown. With strong incentives, diverse locations and a growing community of storytellers, the city is becoming an increasingly attractive hub for production.

“People don’t need to leave Louisville to work in film anymore,” said Eastman. “They can stay, go home at night, be near their families, and still build a career in the industry. The future looks bright, and I’m excited to be part of that growth.”

Eastman serves as a role model to young filmmakers, Louisvillians and anyone she meets. Her unconventional yet liberating approach to life inspires others to pursue their passions creatively and without fear, a guiding principle she has carried from childhood to the forefront of Louisville’s film industry.

Photo courtesy / Garry Barragan