By Maura Cornell

A student-run thrift store appropriately named Thrifted opened to great success on Nov. 8.

Less than a mile away from the University of Louisville’s campus, students flocked to the corner of Second Street and West Burnett Avenue for the store’s grand opening.

The owners, Tyler Paul, Peyton Berry and Quan Le, have been selling clothes on campus for almost three years. They only recently garnered enough traction to open a store.

Paul and Berry say they built on their success with repetition and practice. Their business model was inspired by other local thrift stores.

“You know, you look around at other stores. You see what they do, and if you’re determined, you’re like, ‘why can’t I do that?” said Paul.

They source all of their clothes second-hand, which allows for a more sustainable approach to shopping.

They say their main goal for opening up a thrift store near campus is to encourage students to make more environmentally conscious clothing decisions.

Thrift stores have become popular in recent years, as many young people have become more concerned about the environment.

“That is a big reason why we do this, you know, it’s recycled clothing, most of the time it’s thrown away,” Berry said.

“If you can encourage people to make better choices and spend their money locally, I especially think it helps,” Paul added.

Another one of their goals is to bring joy to the surrounding area and build a stronger connection to U of L.

“I don’t know if it’s possible, but I’d like us to be officially partnered with the U of L at some point,” said Paul. “If we could do that, I think that it looks like success to me.”

You can check Thrifted out at 1449 S 2nd Street, open everyday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Photo by Maura Cornell / The Louisville Cardinal