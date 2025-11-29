By Derek DeBurger

No. 23 Louisville overpowers the Eastern Illinois Panthers to a victory in the opening game of the Louisville MTE.

Lapping

Louisville got on the board first, but the Panthers kept pace.

With each bucket the Cards scored, Eastern Illinois was right there with them.

After the Panthers cut the lead to 13-12, Louisville checked in Anaya Hardy and proceeded to use her height and athleticism to score right over the top.

Louisville ended the quarter on an 8-0 run and led 21-12.

The Cards’ run continued into the second quarter, ending at 14-0 when it was all said and done.

Even when the run was snapped, Eastern’s offensive firepower completely dissipated. Louisville smothered the Panthers and beat them into submission with their ball movement.

Louisville led at the half 47-23.

The second half not only continued their beat down, but they doubled down on it.

Eastern Illinois only scored 15 total points in the second half.

On offense, the Cards continued to share the wealth, with many of the freshman seeing the court in garbage time.

Peyton Bradley even had the honor of hitting the first three-pointer of her career.

Louisville won 91-38 without breaking a sweat.

Pass the sugar

Louisville essentially did whatever they wanted Friday night.

Tajianna Roberts led all scorers with 13 points while Mackenly Randolph and Elif Istanbulluoglu chipped in 12.

Hardy added 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The team racked up 20 assists and drew 22 fouls to just 12 committed.

The Cards cruised to 5-2 on the season.

The Louisville MTE continues Saturday with a neutral site game against ETSU.

Photo Courtesy / Taris Smith / Louisville Athletics