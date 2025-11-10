By Beth Przybylski

Designed to meet the academic, emotional and social needs of military-affiliated students, the Center for Military-Connected Students provides essential guidance and connections to ensure that those currently serving or who are veterans have the resources they need to succeed in higher education.

Kyle Hurwitz is the Director of the Center for Military-Connected Students. The center has a total of five employees including Hurwitz.

The term “military-connected” encompasses individuals who are Active-Duty service members, members of the Reserve and National Guard, veterans, dependents and ROTC cadets.

“Those six categories at University of Louisville account for about 2,700 students. Our enrollment at UofL is north of 25,000, so it’s more than 10 percent of our student body,” Hurwitz said.

Hurwitz on the Center’s Services

Hurwitz said the Center for Military-Connected Students provides support in several key areas. The center manages the undergraduate admissions process for currently serving military members.

Advocacy for military-connected students is a significant part of the center’s services. Policies such as application fee waivers for those currently serving and priority registration are benefits that Hurwitz’s team manages for students. The center also processes military tuition assistance for around 700 students per semester.

“It’s not a homogeneous population. Five veterans or five currently serving military members can have widely different experiences, memories, and feelings about their service,” Hurwitz said.

“Too often, it’s portrayed in a stereotypical way that if you served in the military, you must think or act a certain way. But the truth is much more nuanced. Many people assume because someone served or is serving, they must share the same beliefs or perspectives but, that’s not true. Each person’s story is unique and different.”

Advice for Prospective Student Veterans

Hurwitz emphasizes the importance of acknowledging a veteran’s service. The recognition “truly matters and is appreciated” for members of the military.

“Get involved on campus as much as your life circumstances allow. Whether you’re a commuter, an online student, or attending classes in person, the university works hard to ensure everyone feels welcome and develops a sense of belonging,” Hurwitz said. “That sense of connection is important – socially, mentally and academically. Research consistently shows that students who feel they belong are more likely to succeed.”

In Hurwitz’s experience, taking advantage of the services and resources that the center offers had made a real difference for military affiliated students at U of L. The students who take advantage of the program come from a variety of different backgrounds and experiences.

Transfer students make up the bulk of the military student population. In lieu of an in-person orientation, students participate in an online orientation to help adjust to their new environment. Additional presentations are provided for students who seek further information.

Programs and Events

Hurwitz said the center coordinates and supports a variety of programs and events throughout the year:

· Military Appreciation Football Game: This year’s game will take place on Nov. 8, 2025, vs. Cal. The center partners with Athletics to distribute 500 complimentary tickets to community members. Throughout the game, there will be a series of recognitions celebrating military service. · Salute to Service Program: The center recognizes and honors veterans and currently serving military members at a variety of sporting events throughout the year. This includes on-field or on-court recognition and free tickets for participants. The program covers all home football games, 12 men’s and women’s basketball games, and one or two select events in other sports. Under this umbrella, the center also offers Salute to Service Scholarships, which provide financial support to currently serving military members, veteran students, or the dependents of veterans. · Signature Presidential Events: The center collaborates on major university events, including the President’s Veterans Day Lunch on Nov. 11, 2025, which is open to all faculty, staff, and military-connected students.

Photo courtesy / Kyle Hurwitz