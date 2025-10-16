University of Louisville Clery Report now shows eight rapes this semester

By Josie Simpson

On Oct. 5, between 5:00 to 10:00 AM, another reported rape occurred on the University of Louisville campus, according to the UofL Clery Report.

The University of Louisville Police Department received the rape report on Oct. 8 at 10:25 AM. It took place on Belknap Campus at Cardinal Towne apartments. ULPD continues to investigate the case.

President Gerry Bradley commented on these reports on Sept. 16th with The Louisville Cardinal. “The nature of each assault can vary, but they were not officially classified as rape.” At the time, only four rapes had been reported this semester. As of Oct. 15, officials have received eight rape reports.

The Louisville Cardinal has an interview scheduled with the ULPD’s Chief of Police, Colonel Steven Green, on Oct. 21 to discuss these incidents and clarify whether these reports are indeed rapes, as listed, or a range of incidents.