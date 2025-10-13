By Noah Jennings

According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 73% of U.S. adults have come across an online scam or attack, whether it’s by e-mail, phone call, or text message. Most Americans report encountering these scams weekly.

More than nine-in-ten Americans view scamming as a problem in the country, with 79% describing it as a major problem.

The FBI reported that a record $16.6 billion was stolen from U.S. citizens by scammers and cybercriminals in 2024 alone, this being a 33% increase in losses from the year prior.

While elderly citizens are often targeted by these scammers, young people seem just as likely to fall for these scams as well. College students are often targets of scammers, as many students may fall for scams such as fake payment requests, fake online deals, or phishing.

U of L students react to online scams

University of Louisville student Joseph Ruckriegel recalled times when he encountered some scams.

“I know on Facebook Marketplace there’s a lot of suspicious posts that are out there,” said Ruckriegel. “I remember when I tried to buy shoes in middle school, I almost got scammed that way. My mom almost got charged $1,000.”

Ruckriegel believes that scamming is a big issue in the U.S, though he feels that the government would have a hard time getting rid of it.

“There (are) a lot of things that go into it where it might not be the easiest thing to eliminate,” said Ruckriegel.

Another U of L student, Rodney Gill, said he was scammed while traveling in Europe.

“Back in Europe, when I went for a musical performance, I got scammed out of 50 euros for a charcoal drawing,” said Gill. “I didn’t know how much it costed after they drew it, so I felt like I had to pay for it.”

Scalpers resell for a quick buck

Gill also believes that scammers are an issue in this country, though he specifies that scalpers are a big issue.

“Scalpers can get $5000 from a PlayStation 5, and I feel like that’s an issue,” said Gill.

A common scamming tactic is scalping, where scammers will buy a product at its original price, then resell that product for a much higher price. Scalpers will normally resell expensive items such as electronics, clothes, event tickets, and limited-edition goods.

Gill believes that the U.S. government should crack down on these scams, but he claims they are too focused on other issues currently.

The FBI has created a page on their website that warns citizens of common scams they may come across. The U.S. government has also taken similar measures of warning citizens on their website, including the option to file a scam report.

Gill also admitted that he doesn’t see scams getting reported on in the news.

“Unless it’s a really big scam, you don’t really hear much about it,” said Gill. “It’s never important unless it’s a big scam going on.”

To help combat these scams, The University of Louisville has posted articles on their website about cybersecurity, warning students and staff members about these scams and offering tips on how to avoid them.

