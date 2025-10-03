By Emma Posey

For three years in a row, the University of Louisville has broken its preceding enrollment record. This increasing number of students has put a strain on campus resources this semester, but changes are underway to offset the effects.

In the U of L Student Government Association’s meeting recap on Sept. 16, Services Vice President Grant Avis shared that on campus, “housing is at 102 percent capacity, all students are guaranteed a room.”

Avis says accommodating this growth is a chief issue, and it starts with housing.

He revealed to The Cardinal that at the beginning of the semester, some students were placed in “tour rooms” to help accommodate the overflow of students. As enrolled students either dropped out or failed to show up, the students who were placed in this makeshift housing moved into their spots.

“I’m sure you’ve heard nightmare stories of places like University of Cincinnati and Western Kentucky University, where students were placed in hotel rooms,” said Avis. “The University of Louisville should prioritize expanding services if we are to meet an expanding student body.”

To prepare for the continued increase in enrollment, the university has purchased the Clubhouse property off Interstate 65. The main hindrance is the current condition of the property, but renovations are being made to improve the quality and safety of the building.

The university has not made a formal decision on when the Clubhouse will be available or what type of housing it will be.

According to John Karman, U of L interim vice president of communications and marketing, the new garage is expected to be available for student parking around Nov. 1. A new parking permit specific to this garage will be used.

Additionally, Avis informed The Cardinal that American Campus Communities, the current owners of Cardinal Towne and previous owners of The Province, are selling the property.

The sale of Cardinal Towne has not closed. However, if the property is sold, there will be no impact on its current residents.

“University Housing will continue to manage and master lease the property for this academic year. It would remain ‘on campus’ housing,” said Karman.

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson / The Louisville Cardinal