By Maura Cornell

With Halloween readily approaching, the excitement of dressing up with friends and partying draws closer. However, to avoid real frights, it’s important to take the proper precautions.

Statistics prove just how dangerous the night can be. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 40% of car-related fatalities on Halloween night are due to driving while intoxicated. Alarmingly, this is higher than the national average of 30%.

Halloween also falls under the ‘Red Zone,’ a period on college campuses from September to November, during which 50% of sexual assaults on college campuses take place.

Helpful campus resources

For anyone planning on having a spooky night out with friends, The Card Armor safety app is essential. The app houses access to safety escorts, crime reporting and location reporting. Card Cruiser, the escort service, is one of the main features on the app which offers free rides to students both on campus and within 4 blocks off campus.

The location reporting is called Mobile Blue Light on the app. It calls dispatch and allows ULPD to track your phone so they know where you are. The app also allows you to access “campus maps, support resources, emergency plans and notify your personal emergency contacts that you are okay with one message.”

BRICC group member offers advice

The Building Resilience in Campus Community group is a campus resource that helps students navigate the challenges that come with alcohol consumption. Their mission is to help all students, whether they’re in recovery or looking for safety tips.

Clay Howard, a member of BRICC, provided an innovative solution to keeping your drink safe while out partying: the Cup Condom. The Cup Condom is a cover that prevents unwanted substances from getting into drinks. BRICC gives out free Cup Condoms, leaflets and other items useful for Halloween in the Student Activities Center at W309H.

“For safety, try not to drink more than one standard drink per hour,” Howard said.

Howard also emphasized the importance of the buddy system and staying close to friends while traveling.

Halloween is one of the most anticipated nights of the school year. To keep up the fun while staying safe, utilizing campus resources is a great way to maintain a stress-free night.

Photo courtesy / UofL News