By Roxy Osborne

On Oct. 18, thousands of protesters in Louisville participated in the second nationwide “No Kings” protest. From 2-5 p.m., participants gathered Downtown at the Belvedere to demonstrate disapproval of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Protests took place in all 50 states in over 2,500 demonstrations. This is estimated to be 900 more than the previous No Kings protests that occurred back in June.

In addition to the Belvedere event, the Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub on 822 E. Broadway held a No Kings II “sing-out” from 12-2 p.m. In the Crescent Hill area, a demonstration was held from 3-4 p.m. on Baur Street and Frankfort Avenue.

The event has gained attention from political figures, with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson calling No Kings the “Hate America Rallies.” Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer urged people to attend and peacefully protest.

Protesters take to the streets

At around 2:45 p.m., people began moving from the Belvedere area to Main Street to begin marching.

A large variety of signs were demonstrated at the march, including depictions referencing the controversial relationship between Donald Trump and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Chants such as “hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go” and “show me what democracy looks like” responded with “this is what democracy looks like” were yelled in the streets of downtown Louisville.

Some individuals attending chose to wear animal inflatable costumes. Bears, unicorns, dragons and most notably frogs were all present. Frog costumes have recently become a symbol for nonviolent protests after an incident in Portland, Oregon, involving an ICE spraying tear gas in a frog inflatable during a protest on Oct. 2.

One protester, Dr. Montgomery Ambrose, wore a brown bear inflatable.

“Simply put, it’s a nondescript, non-threatening characterization that can be used for protesting,” he said. “It’s a way to show peaceful protesting without any type of violence intimated.”

Participants justify need for second No Kings protest

The first No Kings protests took place on June 14, a date significant for being Donald Trump’s birthday and the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade. Although the second iteration’s date itself has no significance, participants urged that the demonstration was necessary now more than ever.

Linda Schuster, an Indivisible Louisville chapter member which helped organize “No Kings,” noted her frustrations with the President Trump administration’s recent initiatives.

“I think President Trump was at the line for a while, and now he’s completely stepping over it. Seriously, the only way we can stop that is by raising our voices,” Schuster said.

The Trump administration’s attitude towards immigration was a focal point of criticism.

“I’m of course talking about ICE, but also the immigration fees introduced in the Big Beautiful Bill,” Schuster said. “It legalizes charging immigrants $1,000 dollars to come into this country. Most of them can’t pay that.”

Schuster is referring to Sec. 100004 of Title X in the Big Beautiful Bill. This same section also authorized a plethora of other fees for immigrants and asylum seekers.

University of Louisville student Noah Crabtree said that the need for protesting goes beyond just disapproval for President Trump himself.

“Our material lives, our material conditions are just rapidly declining. (The decline) affects all of us, especially college students because of the lack of jobs out there,” said Crabtree.

President Trump’s only response prior to the second No Kings was featured on an interview with FOX News on Oct. 17. In this interview, he said, “They keep calling me a king. I’m no king.”

Contrary to his previous comments, Donald Trump published an A.I. generated video on his Truth Social of him flying a fighter jet labeled “KING TRUMP.” In this video published Oct. 18, he is shown pouring feces on protesters who attended No Kings. The protester most prominently featured is Harry Sisson, a Democrat social media influencer.

Photo by Jaylin Buchanan / The Louisville Cardinal