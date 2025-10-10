By Mel Banta

On Oct. 8, the Student Activity Board hosted a fall festival outside the Red Barn. They brought the season in with “trick-or-treating” at RSO tables, caramel apples and a showing of Halloweentown later in that evening.

Students gather outside the Red Barn for the Fall Festival hosted by the Student Activity Board, Oct. 8, 2025.

An inflatable jack-o’-lantern ride featured at the Fall Festival on Oct. 8, 2025.

Students representing Gamma Phi Omega table at the SAB Fall Festival, Oct. 8, 2025. They sported a Dia De Los Muertos-themed table, the Mexican holiday is celebrated from Nov. 1-2. (Photo by Mel Banta/The Louisville Cardinal)

U of L students visit a card-making table set up by Letters of Love, Oct. 8, 2025. Letters of Love is a non-profit that provides emotional support to patients in children’s hospitals. (Photo by Mel Banta)

“Happy Halloween” cards created by U of L students for Letters of Love non-profit, Oct. 8, 2025. The cards will be given to children battling severe illness. (Photo by Mel Banta/The Louisville Cardinal)

Their next event with be Blind Date with a Book on Oct. 13 in the Student Activities Center Multipurpose Room. Visit their Instagram for more.