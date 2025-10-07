By Roxy Osborne

The Old Louisville area was painted over by hundreds of artists during the 69th annual St. James Court Art Show. From Oct. 3-5, art lovers were able to find an art form they connected to with over 600 featured artists from around the country.

The event took place on Third Street, Fourth Street, Belgravia Court, Magnolia Avenue and, of course, St. James Court. Running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in addition to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The estimated 250k art fanatics in attendance were treated to sunny weather all weekend. The event is completely free to attend.

Year after year, the coveted art festival has proved that it can meet its large quantity with an equal amount of quality. It’s known not only as an artist epicenter locally, but also a hot spot nationally. From wood carvings, traditional paintings, clay and digital art, there are plenty of different strokes for different folks.

Missouri artist mixes up the status quo

One featured artist at the show was Maggie Jackman, a mixed media specialist from St. Louis. Fittingly enough, she brought a horse piece to the home of the Kentucky Derby.

“[All of my pieces] are inspired from personal nostalgia. So, it could be anything, like, I grew up with horses,” Jackman said. “It could also be childhood video games, vintage technology, or animals. Just a little bit of everything.”

Jackman’s art features eye-catching pastel colors with maliciously crafted stitch work. After St. James, she plans on attending another show in Houston.

More of her artwork can be found on her website or @artifact_stl on Instagram.

Lexington pottery designer molds her craft

Although there were many artists from far out, the Bluegrass state was well represented. Stacey R. Chinn-Hart owns Lil Crow, a small business that focuses on porcelain and stoneware pieces in Lexington, Kentucky. This is her second time at St. James Art Show.

“I’ve noticed there’s a lot more QR codes this year–they’ve modernized the technology. It’s so crowded here,” said Chinn-Hart.

With a long history of artistry, Chinn-Hart’s style has evolved throughout the years. Her clay work is what she’s focused on for St. James.

“I use different clays, a lot of black and greys and the white is porcelain. A lot of potters, ceramicists kind of stay away from porcelain, but this? I like a challenge,” said Chinn-Hart.

With a mix of unique clay jewelry and pottery perfect for any college student, Lil Crow has a little bit of everything. Her social media handle is @lilcrowhandmade on all platforms and Lil Crow’s website can be found here.

Indiana painter brings alto-tude

In the best way possible, “psychedelic” is the most fitting word to describe painter Mike Meares’ art. Striking line work with an emphasis on cooler tone colors are bound to grab the attention of any wandering eyes.

“All of my work focuses on music. I tell people I try to capture the energy of music while I paint it,” Meares said. “There’s little to no plan of what [the painting] is going to look like in the end. I just put some music on and start making marks.”

For those who want to rock on with Meares’ art, his Instagram is @mikemearesart. A link to his website is provided here.

With the success of this year, there shouldn’t be much convincing needed for a return next October. No details for next year’s event have been revealed as of now, but attendees were greeted with brushes of greatness last weekend.

Featured photo by Mel Banta / The Louisville Cardinal