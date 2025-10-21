By Diana Runkel

Rick Graycarek is rejoining the University of Louisville staff as the executive vice president for finance and administration. The position was previously held by Charlie Perusse, who had served in an interim role.

Graycarek has a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a Master of Public Administration & Public Finance Concentration from the University of Kentucky.

From 2018-21, Graycarek served under former UofL EVPFA/CFO Dan Durbin, who recently passed away. He returns to UofL from the University of Indianapolis, where he served as Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration.

During his tenure at Indianapolis, he achieved numerous accomplishments, including consecutive years of improved finances, eliminating a $17 million budget deficit, and investing in many projects to benefit students.

University of Louisville President Gerry Bradley expressed his excitement in a statement announcing the hire.

“We’re confident in his ability to address a challenging financial climate.”

Graycarek will begin the role on Nov. 24, pending approval from the Board of Trustees.

“I am deeply grateful and excited to return to the Cardinal family,” he said. “I look forward to working with President Bradley and his team, the Board of Trustees and the entire UofL community to advance the university’s strategic plan.”

Photo Courtesy / UofL News