On Sept. 28, Dylan Scott performed at Log Still Distillery in Gethsemane, Kentucky, as part of his Easy Does It Tour. This tour included performances by Zach John King and George Birge as openers.

Scott has multiple platinum and gold certified singles from the Recording Industry Association of America. His newest album, “Easy Does It”, peaked in the top 50 country albums charts in the United States.

The Log Still Distillery is about an hour away from Louisville. The concert took place in a space called The Amp, an outdoor amphitheater space that has hosted many music events.

Behind the Amp, audience members see wonderful scenery that includes fields and forests. The size of the venue helps create a feeling of coziness, perfect for passionate fans and relaxing enough for the casual listeners.

The doors for this concert opened at 6:30 p.m. The rows in the front contained seats for the people who bought tickets in that area. Behind this section was a grassy hill, where many fans brought blankets to sit on.

Electric openers set the stage

The first opener, Zach John King, started his show at 7:30 p.m. with his song “Space.” This song got many people in the audience excited for the night that was to come. Many were seen dancing and enjoying the music.

At the end of Zach John King’s set, he offered to talk to anyone and give autographs to fans who went to the merch truck.

George Birge was the next artist that performed. He performed his songs “Mind On You”, “Made You, Made Me” and many more. Birge also gave fans a treat by performing his new song, “My Bad.”

As the night got chillier, people warmed up by singing along, getting up and dancing, or interacting with the artists, like when George Birge asked the audience to stand up and turn on their flashlights.

Dylan Scott’s high-energy performance hypes the audience

Scott made his appearance around 9:30 p.m. It was an explosive entrance, using the song “Good Times Go By Too Fast” to get the audience excited. Even as it got later, many people in the audience were up dancing to the music.

Many special effects were used in his concert. Smoke machines gave the stage a cinematic, otherworldly feel. He also used colorful lighting that helped make the concert even more fun to watch.

Throughout the performance, Scott interacted with the audience several times. The size of the venue made it easy for each fan to feel a personal connection to Scott.

Overall, we both thought it was an enjoyable experience. The atmosphere was very pleasant, and everyone was welcoming. Children ran, couples danced, friends sang, and families connected as they lay on their blankets over the lawn area.

Featured photo by Diana Runkel / The Louisville Cardinal