By Josie Simpson

No. 11 Louisville is set to host the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks for an exhibition that marks the unofficial start of the 2025-26 season.

This will be the first time these teams have met in 32 years.

The Jayhawks have been a challenging opponent for the Cardinals, holding a 6-5 advantage in their previous matchups.

This game follows a recent recruiting scuffle, where Kansas coach Bill Self secured recruit Taylen Kinney in late September, despite Louisville coach Pat Kelsey’s late-night efforts.

The Jayhawks also have a former-Louisville transfer in Tre White. He last played in 2024 under Kenny Payne, so he’ll be getting his first look at an energetic Cardinals crowd.

(Projected) starting Lineup

Though we have not seen the Cards in action yet, we do know their recruiting class is highly anticipated.

The most versatile and valuable player Louisville had last year was J’Vonne Hadley. Hadley is returning for a sixth year, as the only player of the 2024-25 season to start all games. He averaged 52.2% from the field goal line and still found time to polish the glass.

Mikel Brown Jr. will step into the point guard role, following in Chucky Hepburn’s shoes.

Brown is a three-killer and is going to make the crowd wonder if they are suffering from akinetopsia with his sneaky passes. Though Brown is below the curve considering the average figure of a basketball player, his body control and timing will keep KU on their toes.

Ryan Conwell, a four-star transfer recruit, will be a top scorer for the Ville this season as he averaged 16.5 points per game. With a 45% field goal shot and 41.2% beyond the arc, it’s no wonder he was the No. 14 transfer.

Issac McKneely, transferring from ACC competitor Virginia, has already proven himself as an ample shooter. He shot over 40% a year ago in spite of being the top of every team’s scouting report.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Sandra Fru was the No. 6 power forward in the nation and for good reason. Fru is a well–rounded player with 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and an impressive 1.4 blocks per game. He also shot a notable 64.5% efficiency from the floor.



The other guys

One of the most versatile additions to the roster is five-star transfer Adrien Wooley. He averaged 18.8 points, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 42.2% from beyond the arch. Not only is he a straight shooter, but he also averaged 3.6 assists per game.

It is important to mention that top players Kaesan Pryor and Aly Khalifa will both get an immense amount of playing time. Nonetheless, it’s safe to guess they won’t be part of the starting pack for the first few games, as they are both coming off serious injuries.

Pryor showed his dynamic athleticism and perimeter threat potential in his seven games last season. Khalifa did not get to put on a red jersey as he was recovering in his red shirt, but his 7-foot presence is sure to make a good first impression this season.

Though Louisville is stacked with talent, returning player Khani Rooths could find the space to join the mix and build a stronger presence on the court. Rooths appeared in all games last season and was able to score 10 points and six rebounds against top ACC competitor Duke. However, his season average fell to 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

All–in–all, if Rooths did not improve his consistency this offseason, his minutes on the court may dwindle.

Cardiac Cards

The Cardinals return with a much more consistent perimeter threat this season.

Wooley, Conwell, McKneely, Hadley and Brown are all efficient three-point shooters. They combine for an average of approximately 41% from beyond the arc; a significant increase from last season’s inconsistent 33% shooting. This gives Louisville a notable advantage against the Jayhawks, who struggled with deep shooting last year.

Similarly, Louisville’s frontcourt is deeper and more efficient. Pryor, Hadley and Fru are all capable rebounders who can score inside, unlike the previous reliance on Hadley and James Scott. Vangelis Zougris and Fru also boost rim protection and scoring depth.

The Cardinals will miss Hepburn, who averaged 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals and was the clear on-court organizer. While Brown may prove capable in the role, no one on the current roster matches Hepburn’s profile… yet.

With many new transfers, the team’s chemistry is unproven. One of the strengths of the 2024-25 team was the synergy between players. This lack of familiarity could lead to growing pains, resulting in turnovers and communication issues early in the season.

This exhibition against Kansas is the perfect high-pressure first look at the new-and-improved Louisville squad.

Louisville will take the court Friday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.

Photo by Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal