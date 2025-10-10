By Josie Simpson

President Gerry Bradley was officially inaugurated as the 20th President of the University of Louisville on Oct. 10 at L&N Stadium. This marks UofL’s second presidential inauguration in two years.

The ceremony began around 12:50 p.m. with the Inaugural Academic Processional, which included the Grand Marshal; delegates from colleges and universities; UofL faculty; University Libraries; representatives of the Staff Senate and student body; and concluded with the Presidential Platform Party, Board of Trustees and guest speakers.

Guest Speakers

At 1 p.m., Interim Provost Katie Cardarelli welcomed attendees and introduced the speakers.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell spoke first, praising both the university and Bradley. “He is the right person at the right moment to lead this institution.”

Lieutenant Governor and U of L alum Jacqueline Coleman followed, sharing that she would not be the person she is today without the university and the values it instilled in her.

Kentucky State Senator Robert Stivers also commended the university.

“This is the University of Louisville,” he said. “But it is a university for the state of Kentucky.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg and Interim Dean of the UofL School of Dentistry both spoke to Bradley’s competency and his dedication to students.

Larry Benz, Chair of the Board of Trustees, then presented the Presidential Medallion to Bradley, officially installing him as president.

President Bradley’s Inaugural Address

Bradley began his inaugural address but was interrupted twice by Student Justice for Palestine protestors. He continued after the police removed the protestors.

He seemed to reference the incident later.

“Whether you are on the right, center, or left; we can have open, civil, honest, and respectful conversations,” he said.

Bradley recognized several students for their achievements. He gave thanks to his family and friends who have positioned him for this opportunity.

He emphasized the importance of the First Amendment in higher education.

“Our history shows a pattern of resilience and commitment to inclusivity, preparing Kentuckians and global citizens for success,” he said.

This year, U of L reached record-high enrollment and retention.

“These are not just numbers,” Bradley said. “They are lives and families transformed by the power of higher education.”

He made a commitment to inclusivity.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and valued in our Cardinal community, regardless of identity.”

Bradley closed with a call for unity, “Let us step forward together with confidence, humility, and determination to build a university that not only serves the present but also shapes the future.”

Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson/The Louisville Cardinal