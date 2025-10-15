By Diana Runkel

On Oct. 2, Fire Oven Pizza lost its liquor license following an investigation by Louisville Metro Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC).

The restaurant, located beneath the Cardinal Towne apartments on the University of Louisville campus, is well-known among students. Many campus organizations have hosted fundraising events there.

According to ABC, detectives entered Fire Oven Pizza after receiving complaints about underage drinking. Upon arrival, they found nine underage individuals consuming alcohol.

Due to the high number of underage individuals, authorities issued an Emergency Suspension Order (ESO). This ESO prevents Fire Oven Pizza from selling and serving alcoholic beverages while the order remains in effect.

Fire Oven Pizza has addressed the situation on Instagram, posting, “We’re not fazed we still serving bomb a** food till 4 a.m.!” The restaurant has also requested donations via GoFundMe. Many UofL students have supported Fire Oven Pizza on social media.

There has been no Preliminary Hearing Date set. Additional charges may be issued as the investigation continues.

Photo by Josie Simpson / The Louisville Cardinal