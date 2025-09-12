Diana Runkel

Many Louisville Cardinals look forward to Family Weekend every year. Luckily, current students don’t have to wait much longer for Cardinal Family Weekend 2025.

Family Weekend will start on Sept. 19 and conclude on Sept 21. Many campus organizations host different activities for everyone to participate in.

On Friday, Sept. 19, some events include a Kindness Rocks Project, Cardinal Fun Day, and multiple sports games.

On Saturday, families can participate in the CardMarch and attend the Louisville Cardinal Football game against Bowling Green.

The football game is usually the highlight for many students during Family Weekend. The game will start at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster on the U of L athletics website.

For any student trying to get a ticket, the lottery opened Sept. 10 and will close Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

To conclude Family Weekend, Sunday will have a few more events happening around campus. There is a Family Farewell Brunch at Ville Grill and a Softball game. All family members will be charged $9.99 as an entrance fee for the Brunch.

Ticketed events

While most of these events will be open to all students and families, there are a few events that can be accessed with the purchase of a ticket. These events are the Welcome Reception and Family Weekend Bingo on Friday and the Cardinal Family Weekend Tailgate happening at the 2020 Quad on Saturday.

The Welcome Reception will have a few giveaways, including Cards Mom, Cards Dad and a few buttons. There will be unique event T-shirts for sale that can be purchased for $10 at this event as well.

Jessica Combess, the Assistant Director for Special Programs, was very excited about the bingo program that will be offered.

“We will be flipping on its top and doing it for our parents and families,” she said.

There will be some great prizes, including a gardening set, a cooler and a U of L-themed basket.

Any current U of L student will not have to pay the ticket price, but will need to register online.

Registration ends for these tickets on Friday Sept. 12. To purchase your ticket or find more information visit the Parent and Family Association page on the U of L website. There will be limited tickets on sale at the initial check-in.

For anyone concerned about parking during this weekend, there are a few options according to the Parent & Family Association.

After 4:45 p.m. on Friday, families will be able to park in the lot next to the College of Business for free. On Saturday, families can park in Floyd Street garage, Speed School, Brook Street lot, and 3rd Street black lot for $20.

Off-campus eats

Looking for even more things to do around Louisville during parents weekend?

U of L Senior and local, Haylei Rhodes, recommends the restaurant Noche Mexican BBQ. She said, “It was very nice, inviting atmosphere, for anyone who is into Mexican food.”

Another Louisville Student, Makaela Richards, also recommends that students and families try The Eagle on Bardstown Road. This restaurant serves primarily fried chicken and has some great side options as well.

For any questions about this weekend, visit the Parent & Family Association website here, or email them at parents@louisville.edu.

File photos / The Louisville Cardinal