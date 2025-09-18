By Nick Metzger

After a stressful week filled with tests and assignments, students look forward to their two days of freedom. They attend football games, parties and club events over the weekend, and usually want a bite to eat after a night out or the morning after. Whether it is on campus or a quick drive away, students go to a range of different restaurants after their weekend adventures.

On a Friday or Saturday night, students can sometimes be railroaded into where to eat based on proximity and price rather than what they are craving, especially those who live on campus. Fast food restaurants that are a nice walk or short drive from campus are popular.

“After a party, it’s McDonald’s or Taco Bell, because they’re the only things open, also Fire Oven Pizza,” said U of L Junior EJ Sloop.

Convenience was not the only thing that made students pick Taco Bell.

“If I were to go out, it would be to Taco Bell because they have cheap food, I know what I like and they are open late,” said UofL Junior Kennedy Ward.

Cheap and convenient food makes sense, as well as not having to think about what to order.

“The bean and rice burrito is only $2,” Sloop said.

Many students prefer fast food and drive-throughs, but the sit-down restaurant Fire Oven Pizza was another popular pick. Fire Oven Pizza sits right next to Bettie Johnson Hall, located in Cardinal Towne. It’s a staple for many students returning home after a night out. The restaurant combines Indian flavors with pizza and many students swore by the Butter Chicken Pizza.

Some students also expressed a desire for more late-night eateries on campus. “I would eat on campus, but so many things aren’t open late enough,” said U of L Junior Ginny Duncan. The Ville Grill, U of L’s dining hall, is only open until 8 p.m.

Many students also mentioned it as their go-to place for a weekend breakfast.

“Got to be Ville Grill, every time. I love their breakfast food, and I can get as much of it as I want. Sometimes I will have breakfast and then lunch a few hours later, especially if I have homework,” Sloop said.

The Ville Grill is a popular choice on Sunday mornings where students can pay one price and stay for two meals while they prepare for the school week ahead.

The Ville Grill opens at 10 a.m. and serves breakfast and lunch foods at the same time, giving students different options.

“I like that I can use my Flex Points, I like that it’s buffet style and I like that all the food is greasy and carb heavy, it feels good after a night out,” Sloop said.

All in all, students hammered home the importance of cheap, close food options and restaurants that make it easy to order.