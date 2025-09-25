By Cady Pierce

The Kentucky Blood Center is a non-profit that does blood drives all over the state. They visited campus outside the Belknap Academic Building September 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their creative method of the vehicle they have named the ‘Blood Mobile’ makes the entire process, including setup and cleanup of the event, faster. Those who donate receive a free T-shirt.

Impact

The Kentucky Blood Center relies solely on donations to meet patient needs in Kentucky, requiring at least 400 pints daily. A single blood donation can save up to three lives.

The Blood Mobile has statistics and fun facts splayed colorfully on its inside walls for volunteers to read as they donate (two pictured below):

These wall decals are thoughtful details that also serve as reminders to donors of their impact and how necessary and appreciated their donation truly is.

If you aren’t able to donate while the Bloodmobile is at U of L, you can use this link to search upcoming blood drives near you.