By Josie Simpson

On Sept. 11, the Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organized a picket in opposition to the University of Louisville’s partnerships with companies supporting Israel in Israel and Palestine’s ongoing military and political conflict.

The Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine is a recognized student organization that fights for Palestinian liberation from the University of Louisville campus.

This specific protest took place in front of the Speed School Career Fair, which hosted 82 companies today, at L&N Credit Union Stadium. Protesters called attention to attendees who supply to Israel, including GE Aerospace, Raytheon Technologies, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Toyota.

GE supplies helicopter engines and gas turbine technology; Raytheon provides guided missiles, F-16 components, and Iron Dome interceptors; Gulfstream delivers G550 jets to the Israeli Air Force; and Toyota vehicle platforms have been adapted into armored vehicles used by Israeli security forces.

“We’re here today to once again urge our university to stand on the right side of history. There are companies inside of that career fair trying to exploit student labor to carry out a genocide in Palestine, and we are here urging Speed School students to refuse to work for warmongers,” said SJP spokesperson. “We will not rest until the University of Louisville is fully divested from and ends partnerships with any and all companies aiding and abetting genocide in Palestine and worldwide.”

The Speed School responded to a request for comment on Sept. 12. “The University of Louisville supports and encourages student expression as long as it does not disrupt university business or activities. Public discussion and debate are part of a healthy educational experience.”