By Natalie Harris

While your classmates are still wondering what they want to do after graduation, you could be shaking hands with your future boss at an upcoming career fair.

The career fairs are hosted by the University Career Center. These events present valuable opportunities for professional growth and networking that students should take advantage of to advance their careers.

Olivia Vessels serves as a peer career advisor at the UCC, where she assists fellow students with career planning and professional development.

“Career fairs are important for students because they give them networking opportunities,” said Vessels. “They put students in contact with actual employers. Also, it’s just a good opportunity to practice professionalism when speaking to employers.”

Understanding how to prepare for career fairs properly ensures even greater success. The UCC provides services such as resume review, career coaching appointments, professional headshots, and interview preparation.

Each of these services provides valuable preparation for career fairs. Vessels also recommends “researching the employers who are attending the career fair in advance, so you arrive well-informed.”

Additionally, staying open-minded, asking plenty of questions, noting important details and dressing appropriately are important because they create the employer’s first impression of you!

Career fairs can be intimidating, especially since they can shape your future. Another UCC peer career advisor, Abbie Merrick, offered strategies for overcoming anxiety.

“You don’t need to have everything figured out,” said Merrick. “Career fairs are about discovering opportunities and taking steps toward your future. Just remember that you’re putting your goals into focus and preparing for your post-graduate career.”

Career fairs open doors to opportunities, and your willingness to attend makes the difference.

A list of the upcoming career fairs is below.

Career and Internship Fair on Sept. 16. – SAC Ballroom College of Education and Human Development Career Fair on Oct. 7 Healthcare and Human Services Career Fair on Oct. 14 College of Business Career and Internship Fair on Oct. 15

Career fair times and locations were not available when this article was published.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal