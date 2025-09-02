By Noah Jennings

Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 1. Proposed as early as the 19th century, this holiday is meant to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of American labor movements, which fought for better working conditions, better wages, and fewer hours.

With school starting again and summer coming to a close, many people see this holiday as the unofficial beginning of fall. Some will get together with family for a barbecue, or they’ll use this extra day off as an opportunity for a short vacation out of town. However, some Americans still have to go to work on Labor Day.

Olivia Stewart, an employee at Kroger, stated that she almost always has to work on the holiday.

“I have worked on Labor Day almost the whole time I have been working, which would be more than seven years,” said Stewart. “I think everyone should get Labor Day off for the simple fact that Labor Day is for American workers, and to recognize how hard we work for this country.”

Two more employees, Kevin Tejeda and Pick-Up Department Lead Jaron Alexander, shared similar sentiments with Stewart about Labor Day. Both suggest that Labor Day no longer holds the same meaning as it did when it was first established.

“Back then [Labor Day] was taken more seriously,” said Tejeda. “But now employers don’t really care for their employees as much anymore. If anything, we just work even more.”

Alexander echoed his thoughts.

“Sometimes I feel like, as workers, no one cares. At the end of the day, you’re just a worker, so it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Imane Essabiri, a store manager at Kroger, shared different opinions regarding working on Labor Day.

“Labor Day is a federal holiday, and I think it would be nice if everyone could have the day off, but I understand that some places have to stay open,” said Essabiri. “Healthcare workers, grocery workers, first responders, and many others continue to work on Labor Day, and that just highlights how much we depend on them.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 2.8 million grocery and other retail employees worked on Labor Day in 2023. Other Americans who worked on Labor Day include 1.5 million hotel workers, 976,000 gas station workers and 480,000 airline workers.

Essabiri has also worked on Labor Day before, though she mentioned that she receives holiday pay for her job.

“It can be tough working while a lot of people are off spending time with family and friends, but at my job we do get holiday pay, which makes it feel worthwhile,” said Essabiri. “In a way, it also reminds me of how important some jobs are because certain businesses and services can’t really close, even on holidays.”

While government offices and major banks will be closed on the holiday, many large grocery and retail stores such as Kroger, Walmart, Target, and Walgreens will keep their doors open. Other places such as chain fast-food restaurants, gas stations, airlines, and hotels will also stay open throughout the holiday.

Photo courtesy / Kroger Company