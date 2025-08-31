Nick Metzgar

For many University of Louisville students, navigating the different food options on campus is another challenge of college life, but should it be?

The Student Activities Center and the Ville Grille are the two main food hubs for students, especially during lunchtime.

The Ville Grille offers a buffet at a fixed price, convenient for students looking for more variety. The SAC features chain restaurants, a larger dining area and is closer to several academic buildings. Its accessibility and size make it extremely popular, but students say there are ways the food experience could be improved.

U of L junior Ginny Duncan was upset by one of the more controversial changes to the SAC.

“Nobody wanted the removal of Wendy’s and the replacement of Subway,” said Duncan. “Now there’s no Subway in Davidson Hall, so that makes the SAC even more packed than it was before, and Wendy’s had great deals.”

Other students, including U of L junior Kennedy Ward, echoed her sentiment, pointing out that getting rid of one food spot on another part of campus made overcrowding at the SAC worse.

Crowding has become a prominent issue for many students, with the shift to online-only ordering making things even worse.

“Please bring back the cashiers and take everything off Grubhub,” said Ward. “Everything was switched online, and it makes everything 10 times slower.”

Students said that having a balance between in-person and online ordering helps things run smoothly, and that the current system just means longer wait times and a more frustrating experience.

Many students offered suggestions on how to address overcrowding and improve access to dining options.

“There needs to be another dining hall on campus. My suggestion is to add something near the Speed School, because Speed School students have to walk so far to get food,” Duncan said.

She also suggested the addition of one dining hall for breakfast foods and another for late-night eats, giving students more options and reducing overcrowding.

U of L junior Trey Coffey, expressed concern about the loss of interaction in the food court.

“We don’t like the robots. Grubhub takes forever, and now the lines are insane because people order from class. It distances us from the people who make the food and makes it feel very transactional,” Coffey said.

Students said they view their campus as a community and like the opportunity to interact with staff and workers, which they feel is lost when they have to rely on apps and online ordering for food.

When asked about what restaurants they would like to see in the SAC, students provided a wide variety of ideas. Some said that they would replace Subway with another sandwich shop like a Jersey Mike’s.

Others expressed interest in adding a local coffee shop like a Heine Bros. and said they were tired of Starbucks.

Overall, students said they are tired of the same options and want variety to their dining experience.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal