By Vinny Porco

The Louisville Cardinal is your publication, now in its 99th year. As students, faculty and staff at U of L, we welcome your voice.

As opinion editor, I’ll be reading and reviewing your submissions in the form of opinion pieces.

Opinion pieces are fact-based arguments regarding one subject that you care about. Share your passions with U of L!

The subject can be as broad as geopolitics or as narrow as an on-campus building you don’t like. The common denominator should be of some importance to the U of L community.

Opinion pieces must also be concise, staying in the ballpark of 400 words.

Finally, these pieces need to include reporting of some kind. In addition to the writer’s perspective, pieces should include facts that support the argument.

A Letter to the Editor generally follows most of the same rules as opinion pieces. They should be focused and deliver original reporting. The primary difference is that Letters to the Editor are often written in response to an article or opinion piece we have already published.

The length of this type of article can be much shorter. Shoot for 250 words or less.

If you read an article from the Cardinal and want to add some of your own insights, this is the route to take.

To submit an opinion story, here’s what you need to do.

Send me an email with your article in the body. Please make sure to include supporting facts. Please also include a one or two-sentence bio to be attached at the bottom of your piece. Additionally, those submitting Letters to the Editor should identify which article they are responding to.

Upon submission, I will read, review and edit pieces in accordance with AP Style and notify you if they will be published.

A piece is published based on its relevance to the U of L community, writing quality and the merits of any attached facts.

In its 99th year, let the Louisville Cardinal be your own platform to the fullest extent. Let’s hear your voice!

Submissions can be emailed to Opinion Editor Vinny Porco at vdporc01@louisville.edu