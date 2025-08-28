By Natalie Harris

As the new semester begins, sororities across campus are closing out formal recruitment and opening their doors to welcome their newest sisters.

The National Panhellenic Conference is a governing organization for 26 Greek-letter sororities nationally and internationally. In 1922, Panhellenic was established at the University of Louisville.

Eight NPC sororities call this university home; Alpha Omicron Pi, Chi Omega, Delta Zeta, Kappa Alpha Theta, Kappa Delta, Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Kappa and Zeta Tau Alpha. Though founded on different values, these eight sororities are united by their dedication to sisterhood and their commitment to supporting their individual philanthropic organizations.

To join, you must register for formal recruitment. This four-day process includes open house, sisterhood and philanthropy and preference rounds. Once registered, you become known as a potential new member (PNM).

Katie Patton said her desire to find “a sense of belonging” motivated her decision to go through formal recruitment, ultimately leading to her membership in Zeta Tau Alpha in 2023.

At open house, potential new members visit all eight sororities and have conversations.

Mikayla Baker, a 2024 Delta Zeta recruit, described the open house as informative.

“The day was so full of getting to meet so many new people and learning about the different sororities,” said Baker.

As the sisterhood and philanthropy round begins, potential new members may receive invitations from up to five of the eight sororities, narrowing the options. They discover each chapter’s philanthropic organization and learn what makes their sisterhood unique.

The final round is called preference, where potential members may receive invitations from up to three chapters. During this round, each chapter shares aspects of their traditions that set them apart.

After choosing a preferred sorority, membership is celebrated at all the organizations during bid day. Each one has its own unique celebration style.

For those who prefer to not go through formal recruitment, some sororities participate in Continuous Open Bidding.

Isie Fader, a Kappa Alpha Theta member who participated in COB, enjoyed the process.

“[It’s an] informal way to get to know the sorority through fun events like crafts or food,” Fader said.

Maybe you can find the charm in sisterhood—take a chance and go Greek.

Photo courtesy / Sophia Wasson, Sigma kappa