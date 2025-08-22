Blue Faculty Spots to replace the Cardinal Center

By Josie Simpson

On August 21st, the University of Louisville parking office announced that it would be adding more blue faculty spots. These new spots will be at the corner of S 4th Street and Brandeis Avenue, where the Cardinal Center used to reside.

UofL purchased it in January 2025 during Dr. Kim Schatzel’s presidency. The center was torn down over the summer. On February 26, 2025, UofL spokesperson Julie Helfin made the following statement:

“Soon, the building that now houses a laundromat and food mart will be torn down to make way for green space.”

Since President Gerry Bradley took office, it is obvious that things have changed.

The blue faculty spots residing by Kurz Hall will be converted back to yellow resident parking spaces.

The blue faculty spots will be available starting August 22nd.

All questions and concerns should be directed towards the university’s parking office at (502)852-7275 or ulpark@louisville.edu