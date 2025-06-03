By Derek DeBurger

Louisville is set to host the Super Regional for the first time since 2019 when the Cards welcomed East Carolina en route to a College World Series appearance.

The opportunity to host comes as Miami upsets No. 16-seed and Regional host Southern Miss 5-4.

Miami was the 3-seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, so Louisville being the 2-seed from the Nashville Regional makes them the higher seed and gives them home-field advantage.

Miami is a fellow conference mate of Louisville’s, but the teams never met during the regular season or ACC tournament.

The two teams will face off Saturday in Jim Patterson Stadium.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics